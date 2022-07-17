Virat Kohli last 30 innings score: Virat Kohli ODI average since last century

Virat Kohli last 30 innings score: The former Indian captain registered yet another low score in international cricket today.

During the third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Manchester, former India captain Virat Kohli failed to contribute significantly in a 260-run chase. While Kohli has been struggling for a long while in international cricket now, his bountiful fans were hoping for him to end a rut before beginning a rest period when the team will be touring West Indies.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Kohli looked positive with his timing and footwork to provide early impressions of finding form at the highest level. In what has become a routine now for the 33-year old player, Kohli ended up getting out after a brief start which saw him scoring 17 (22) with the help of three fours.

It all happened on the first delivery of the ninth over when Kohli put on display a replica of his dismissal from the second ODI. Facing left-arm pacer Reece Topley from over the wicket, all Kohli did was edge the ball to England captain Jos Buttler behind the wickets.

Coming on the back of a career-best performance in the last match at Lord’s, Topley extended his form by dismissing the third Indian batter in the form of Kohli in his first spell at Old Trafford on Sunday. It is noteworthy that Kohli’s dismissal reduced his team to 48/3 in the first powerplay.

Virat Kohli last 30 innings score

Virat Kohli had raised his standards so high that now even an average of 36.75 is looking bad. It’s not that he is terribly out of form but only failing to convert scores into centuries like he used to do in the past. He still has 9 fifties in last 20 innings in ODIs. #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/TLuJCDbrlR — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 17, 2022

Given the form that he is in, it is no surprise that Kohli has batted way below his standards in his last 10 and 20 ODI innings. As far as his last 30 innings in the format is concerned, Kohli has done quite better scoring 1,257 runs at an average of 44.89 and a strike rate of 90.23 with the help of two centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Kohli, whose last ODI century had come as late as August 2019, has scored 824 runs in 23 innings at an average and strike rate of 35.82 and 87.94 respectively including 10 half-centuries in this period.