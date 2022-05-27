Kohli last century date: Virat Kohli last century date in any format

Virat Kohli last century date: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore registered another failure tonight.

During the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli registered yet another low score this season.

Opening the batting with captain Faf du Plessis, Kohli was the first batter to get out after Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl.

Kohli, who faced the first delivery of the match, showed first signs of aggression by stepping out against RR pacer Trent Boult. With the left-arm bowler bowling into the batter, Kohli flicked the ball over square leg for a six.

However, it was only on the penultimate delivery of the following over that Kohli had to walk back to the dressing room after scoring 7 (8). Kohli, who never looked comfortable against the pace and bounce of Prasidh Krishna tonight, ended up edging a delivery behind the wickets to Samson.

Skiddy gets the BIG one. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d5uh2rNsbj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Wanting to guide the ball towards the third-man region, Kohli couldn’t execute the same becoming the first batter to get out at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

Virat Kohli last century date

It is worth mentioning that Kohli’s last century in any format had come against Bangladesh in India’s inaugural pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens on 23/11/2019.

As far as Kohli’s last ODI century is concerned, it had come against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on 14/08/2019. Readers must note that Kohli is yet to score a century in T20Is.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli IPL 2022 innings list

Talking about his last IPL century is concerned, Kohli had scored 100 (58) with the help of nine fours and four sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on 19/04/2019.