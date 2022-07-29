Virat Kohli next match date: When will Virat Kohli play for India again?

Virat Kohli next match date: The former team India skipper opted to rest from the ongoing limited Overs away series versus West Indies.

An ordinary outing to the tour of England a few days ago for former India skipper Virat Kohli remained yet again the topic of debates and discussions pertaining his extended slump in form, especially in the Test format.

Also, having played mere four T20Is since the T20 World Cup last year, coupled with a poor IPL 2022 with the bat, fans and experts have even started questioning his place in the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia this October onwards.

There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag,Yuvraj,Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback. The yardsticks seem to have 1/2 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 10, 2022

As for the England tour last month, Kohli returned with underwhelming scores across formats. He scored 31 runs across the two innings of the Edgbaston Test, followed it up with mere 12 runs in two T20Is and finally only 33 runs in the two ODIs.

On top of it, with him also deciding to mark his unavailability for the eight White-ball matches of team India’s ongoing tour of West Indies, questions have further risen as to when will the champion batter play for India next and prove that he is still the indispensable force in the Indian Cricket team.

Virat Kohli next match date

As per a BCCI source, the 33-year-old will tour with the second-string Indian team to Zimbabwe next month for the three match ODI series.

As per the source, the team management wishes to hand Kohli the required match practice to help him regain his lost form back before the kick-start of the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in August-September after the Zimbabwe tour.

“There is still some time before the selectors meet. But the plan is to have Virat use the Zimbabwe series to regain batting touch in a format he is very good at,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news media outlet Hindustan Times.

If Kohli does travel to Zimbabwe next month, he would play the next match in Indian colours on August 18 in Harare during the first ODI.