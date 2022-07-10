“Need a way to play the best available players”: Virender Sehwag exclaims India not picking players on current form in T20Is

Virender Sehwag exclaims India are not picking in-form players despite enough of their availability in dug-out post 3rd T20I versus England.

During the third and final T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Trent Bridge in Notttingham, the entire stadium were up on their feet to acknowledge a T20 innings of the highest order by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed his maiden T20I century in mere 48 deliveries.

The agonizing part though, is that despite his 55-ball 117 which comprised of 14 Fours and 6 Sixes, team India failed to get over the line en route the stiff target of 216 handed by Jos Buttler’s men, as they eventually lost the match by 17 runs.

A part of the loss had to do with the poor start the top-3 Indian batters – Rohit Sharma (11 off 12), Rishabh Pant (1 off 5), and out-of-form Virat Kohli (11 off 6) gave their side, as they were reduced to 31/3 in mere 5 Overs.

A record 4th wicket partnership of 119 off mere 62 deliveries between Yadav and Shreyas Iyer (28 off 23) from there on, brought team India right back into the contest, but with Dinesh Karthik (6 off 7) and Ravindra Jadeja (7 off 4) failing to hand some heavy blows alongside Yadav later in the chase, meant that team India could eventually post 198/9 in their 20 Overs.

Under the scanner by fans on social media was Virat Kohli, who failed yet again in the series, adding on to his lean patch of form with the bat in hand for quite some time now.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag, took to his social media handle minutes post team India’s loss, to exclaim that the team has the pool of batters who can play their shots right from the get-go, but are unfortunately not getting enough opportunity to showcase their ability by warming the benches.

He further added that the team management needs to find a way to include players in the playing XI on the basis of current form, and perhaps not as per their reputation.

India has so many batsman who can get going from the start , some of them are unfortunately sitting out. Need to find a way to play the best available players in current form in T-20 cricket. #IndvEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2022

The aforementioned views by Sehwag perhaps was directed at Virat Kohli, who was included into the XI in the second and third T20I, in place of in-form Deepak Hooda, who smashed his maiden T20I ton just a few days ago versus Ireland.