India vs Zimbabwe 2022: IND vs ZIM 2022 upcoming cricket match list

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 upcoming cricket match list: India will be touring Zimbabwe after as many as six years next month.

India will be touring Zimbabwe to play a three-match ODI series in August. Part of the ongoing ICC ODI Super League, India vs Zimbabwe ODIs will resume their cricketing rivalry after as many as six years.

Although with a second-string squad, it was under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that India had last toured Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is in 2016.

Readers must note that India were scheduled to host Zimbabwe for three T20Is in January 2020 but the series didn’t materialize after ICC had banned Zimbabwe in 2019. As a result, Sri Lanka had substituted for Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series on the same dates.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022

While India were always scheduled to tour Zimbabwe next month, the exact dates have only been known after Cricbuzz has published a report regarding the same.

“We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series,” a Zimbabwe Cricket official told Cricbuzz on Friday.

IND vs ZIM 2022 upcoming cricket match list

August 18 – 1st ODI, Zimbabwe vs India in Harare

August 20 – 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe vs India in Harare

August 22 – 3rd ODI, Zimbabwe vs India in Harare

It is noteworthy that an official confirmation around the same is yet to be made by both the cricketing boards.

Assuming that Zimbabwe and India play three ODIs on the aforementioned dates, it would result in India playing international cricket in three different continents in one month.

Currently in England, India will move to West Indies for a white-ball tour to be played between July 22 – August 7. With Asia Cup 2022 expected to begin from August 27, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Indian squad in Zimbabwe remains devoid of first-choice players. It is worth mentioning that the Indian ODI squad for West Indies tour doesn’t comprise of A-list players either.