Virat Kohli ODI and Test captaincy record: What is Virat Kohli’s record as ODI and Test captain of Team India?

Virat Kohli ODI and Test captaincy record: Having quit as captain in White ball Cricket, here’s Kohli’s numbers as captain in ODIs and Tests.

Having announced the 18-member Indian team Test squad for the tour of South Africa set to commence from December 26 at Centurion, the BCCI have also raised quite a many eyebrows by announcing Rohit Sharma as the team’s new ODI captain, after already taking over as the team’s T20I captain last month.

Virat Kohli, thus, has decided to end his stint as Team India captain in White ball Cricket altogether. The move comes as a surprise given the board has not yet come up with the 3-match ODI squad for the tour, but have gone all the way to disclose who the next skipper of the side would be.

Moreover, the richest Cricket board has not come up with reason(s) mentioning what propelled them to arrive at the decision. There is no word from Kohli either.

This comes as a surprise because, Kohli, at the time of him announcing his decision to quit as T20I captain for both his franchise RCB and Team India, had explicitly mentioned that he would continue to lead the side in the ODIs and Tests.

On the flip side, given that it was his decision to quit T20I captaincy, Kohli perhaps had to make up his mind regarding giving up the ODI captaincy as well, as perhaps the idea of split captaincy within the two White ball formats would have made little sense to him.

Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! 🤩 Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #ThankYouCaptainKohli pic.twitter.com/BxtmWcklT5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 8, 2021

Virat Kohli ODI and Test captaincy record

ODI

Virat Kohli has the best winning percentage of 70.43 amongst all the former captains of the Indian Cricket team. Kohli has led India in 95 ODIs, winning 65 of them while losing 27 matches.

Talking about his dominance, under him Team India has lost only 4 bilateral ODI series out of 19, winning a total of 15 of them. At home, Kohli has lost just a single ODI series out of 9 in totality.

During Kohli’s tenure, Team India have won the bilateral ODI series in Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

As far as the ICC tournaments are concerned, the 33-year-old has led India to two ICC events. They finished runner-ups in the 2017 ICC Champions trophy losing against Pakistan in the finals, and two years hence, reached the semi-finals in the 2019 50-Over World Cup.

Kohli has batted at a ridiculous average of 72.65 in the 95 ODIs he has lead team India in. During this phase (as captain), he has struck a total of 21 centuries (off 43) while amassing more than 5000 runs. Only former Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting (22) has registered more hundreds as captain in ODIs than Kohli.

Tests

In Test matches, where Kohli has been leading Team India since 2014, the 33-year-old boasts of a win percentage of 59.09.

He has led Team India in a total of 66 Tests till date, and has won 39 of them, losing 16, while drawing 11. He has a healthy Win/Loss ratio of 2.43.

Off 109 innings (across 66 matches) he has played in Tests as captain, Kohli has amassed a total of 5703 runs at an average of 55.37. He has smashed 20 centuries and 17 half-centuries in the process.