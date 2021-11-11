Virat Kohli ODI captain: Will Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as Team India captain in ODIs as well?

Virat Kohli ODI captain: If sources are to be believed Virat Kohli might make way for Rohit Sharma as captain in the ODI format as well

Having relinquished his captaincy duties for Team India in the shortest format post a failed T20 World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli might as well quit as Team India captain, in White-ball Cricket altogether.

Having being appointed as captain of Team India in the T20 format a couple of days ago, Rohit Sharma might as well take up captaincy duties in both the ODIs and T20s, if sources are to be believed.

Virat Kohli ODI captain: Will Virat Kohli continue as ODI captain?

As per the news media NDTV, BCCI top brass is going to have a conversation with Virat Kohli about the future of his captaincy in one-day internationals.

The BCCI wants to relieve Kohli of the captaincy burden in limited-overs cricket so that he can focus on his batting and return to his dominant form.

It is worth noting that Team India will have their next limited-overs assignment in January against South Africa, in an all-format Away series which would begin with the Tests starting December 17.

The BCCI thus wants to make the aforementioned captaincy related decision before the commencement of the tour of South Africa.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to miss first Test versus New Zealand

India and New Zealand will play a couple of Test matches between November 25-29 and December 3-7 in Kanpur and Mumbai respectively, after the three-match ODI series which begins from November 17.

With Virat already granted a break from the New Zealand T20 series and the aforementioned first Test match, Rohit Sharma is also set to rest from both the Test versus New Zealand, due to continuous Cricket since the month of June and the bio-bubble fatigue as well due to COVID-19.

The team will be led by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in Kohli’s absence