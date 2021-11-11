Rohit Sharma news: Will Rohit Sharma play India-New Zealand Test series?

Rohit Sharma: The recently elected T20I captain has reportedly asked for a break ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series.

As many as nine changes were made to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from November 17 in Jaipur. However, none of them included a rest for Rohit Sharma.

With the senior batter appointed as the captain of the T20I squad following Virat Kohli’s stepping down from the position, The development wasn’t surprising by any means due to two reasons – a) Sharma deserves to lead India in the shortest format and b) the same was all but confirmed by Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri.

While multi-format players like Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested for New Zealand T20Is, Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Rishabh Pant will continue to play competitive cricket despite being on the road since the ICC World Test Championship final in June.

Will Rohit Sharma play India-New Zealand Test series?

According to a recent report in The Times of India, Sharma will receive a deserved break from international cricket during the two-match Test series. In addition to Sharma, wicket-keeper batter Pant is also likely to be rested for New Zealand Tests.

With regular Test captain Kohli also certain to be rested in the first Test, there was a discussion regarding resting Sharma for the second Test. Having said that, the selectors eventually decided to rest him for both the Tests to manage his workload. Apart from the on-field workload, modern-day international cricketers also need to be taken care of to prevent them from suffering bio-bubble fatigue.

They shouldn’t even need to ask for rest. That’s something the Board should understand on their own. How hard is it to understand that nobody can keep playing for so long, that too being part of the bubble life. There are things called mental fatigue and workload after all. https://t.co/MGZial0xTt — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) November 11, 2021

Readers must note that India and New Zealand will play a couple of Test matches between November 25-29 and December 3-7 in Kanpur and Mumbai respectively. A primary reason why players are being rested in the New Zealand series is because India are slated to travel to South Africa for an all-format tour starting with the first Test in Johannesburg from December 17.

Sharma, who is a key member of the team across formats, would be needed in South Africa especially during the three-match Test series. As far his replacement in the Test series is concerned, one out of Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill will be there to accompany Rahul as the top of the order in New Zealand Tests.

Pant, on the other hand, is almost certain to be replaced by veteran wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha with uncapped Srikar Bharat also likely to be in the squad to provide cover.