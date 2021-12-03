Virat Kohli out today: Umpire Virender Sharma gives controversial decision as Virat Kohli walks back for a duck in Mumbai Test

Virat Kohli out today: The Indian captain was given out controversially by third umpire Virender Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium today.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Mumbai, India captain Virat Kohli became victim of a controversial decision which saw him walking back to the dressing room for 0 (4).

It all happened on the last delivery of the 30th over when Kohli was initially found wanting in front of the stumps by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel. Wanting to defend a delivery on the front foot, Kohli was stuck on the front pad as umpire Anil Chaudhary ruled him out.

Kohli, who was quick to challenge Chaudhary’s decision, had given the impression of inside-edging the ball on to his pad. While replays appeared to have confirmed the same, third umpire Virender Sharma thought of the otherwise which costed India a massive wicket.

Asking the TV producer for more replays, Sharma was often heard about the absence of “conclusive evidence” to overturn Chaudhary’s decision. What seemed to have confused Sharma was the ball hitting the bat and pad with no time in between.

Certainly not happy with the decision, Kohli was seen debating with square leg umpire Nitin Menon before walking off the field. Patel, who had dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in the same over, picked three wickets within 10 deliveries to reduce the hosts to 80-3. It is worth mentioning that England’s James Anderson had also dismissed Pujara and Kohli cheaply in the same over in Nottingham earlier this year.

As far as the third umpire is concerned, readers must note that Sharma had come under the scanner due to the lack of a conclusive evidence during an India-England T20I earlier this year as well.

Virat Kohli out today

Pretty clearly taking the edge and change in direction of the ball. Just that the third umpire was too nervous to take the right decision. Said enough he forgot to check ball tracking. pic.twitter.com/AS77aO2mtQ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 3, 2021

#ViratKohli @imVkohli @BCCI

If this is out then your choice of umpire is excellent ✌️

Clearly ball hits the bat first 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Next level of #umpire pic.twitter.com/5XK7qpuBhZ — amit devadiga (@devadiga_amit) December 3, 2021

Virat Kohli and Virender Sharma umpire Twitter reactions:

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the ‘conclusive evidence’ part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

Inconclusive evidence shouldn’t mask the quality of the decision…or the lack of it. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

Kohli’s lbw was a contentious decision. Unfortunately for him, Umpire’s call stays — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 3, 2021

Hi @Lenskart_com, can you please sponsor a pair of spectacles with the highest power, to Umpire Virender Sharma right now? It’s urgent.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Thanks.#IndvNz — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) December 3, 2021

How on Earth was that out when the Ball clearly slightly touched the bat first and caused a deviation later towards the Pad. That’s such poor Umpiring from the Third Umpire, Virender Sharma, this is just Unbelievable, Ridiculous decision!! 💔#INDVSNZ pic.twitter.com/IvHTYXtb9P — Hiya Shah (@jemi_smriti_fan) December 3, 2021

TV umpire Virender Sharma on duty: pic.twitter.com/Zd7m1wsxx0 — Tanya Midha (@tanyamidhaa) December 3, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.