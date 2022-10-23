Virat Kohli record against Pakistan: Virat Kohli T20 record at Melbourne Cricket Ground innings list

Virat Kohli record against Pakistan: The former Indian captain will be playing his 10th match against Pakistan tonight.

Especially after returning to form during Asia Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli will have millions of eyes on him waiting in anticipation of an impact-generating innings in the imminent ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Part of all three India-Pakistan T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the last 12 months, Kohli has done well against this opposition in the recent past (much like the distant past as well).

However, with him batting in a manner in which he is known for of late, expectations will be exceedingly high out of him. Kohli, 33, averages and strikes at 45.50 and 141.63 respectively in his last 10 T20I innings and there is no reason why his bountiful fans shouldn’t expect him to stand tall on his potential tonight.

Virat Kohli record against Pakistan

Set to play his 10th match against Pakistan on a Sunday evening, Kohli will become only the second cricketer after captain Rohit Sharma to play 10 India-Pakistan T20Is.

Having first faced them in the shortest format during ICC World Twenty20 in Colombo a decade ago, Kohli has scored 406 runs in nine innings against Pakistan. Kohli, who averages and strikes at 67.66 and 119.06 respectively against Pakistan, has also scored four half-centuries against them.

78* (61) with the help of eight fours and two sixes, Kohli’s career-best T20I performance against Pakistan had come in his first-ever T20I against them in 2012.

Virat Kohli record at Melbourne Cricket Ground innings list

In what will be the right-handed batter’s fourth T20I at the MCG, Kohli has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 157.89 across two T20I innings at this venue.