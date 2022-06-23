Virat Kohli score today: Virat Kohli expresses dissent after lbw dismissal against Roman Walker in India vs LEI warm up match

Virat Kohli score today: The former Indian captain wasn’t very pleased after being given out at Uptonsteel County Ground today.

During the first day of a one-off practice match between Leicestershire and India in Leicester, former India captain Virat Kohli didn’t shy away from expressing dissent after being given out leg before wicket against Roman Walker.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 41st over when Walker dismissed Kohli to pick his fourth wicket. It was quite bizarre that the right-hand batter was given lbw on a delivery which pitched on off-stump only to leave him.

While Kohli attempted a rash shot (wanting to hit the ball through long-on), even the prospect of the ball hitting his pads is doubtful. At first, it appeared that Kohli has been given out caught behind. However, it was later confirmed that the 33-year old player was out lbw.

Virat Kohli score today

Clearly unhappy with the umpire’s decision, Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 (69) with the help of four fours and a six. Seeming to be on top of his game at the Uptonsteel County Ground on Day 1, Kohli nailed a cover drive and a pull against pacers to show signs of form.

☝️ | Kohli (33) lbw Walker.@RomanWalker17 strikes again! This time he hits the pads of Kohli, and after a long wait the umpire’s finger goes up. Out or not out? IND 138/6 : https://t.co/adbXpwig48 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/iE9DNCUwLO — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

| What a shot from @imVkohli! hits the last ball before the rain delay for a huge 6️⃣ off Krishna to bring up the 5️⃣0️⃣ partnership. @BCCI move to 133/5 with Kohli on 32* and Bharat on 11*. We will restart in 5 minutes. ⏰ #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/96V1qvCe9z — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

Yet to make his first-class debut, Walker has all the bragging rights after having dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma (25), Hanuma Vihari (3), Ravindra Jadeja (13), Kohli and Shardul Thakur (6).

Captain Sharma’s decision of opting to bat first didn’t reap fruits for the visitors as they lost their seventh wicket in the form of Thakur even before the 150-run mark on Thursday.