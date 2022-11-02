Virat Kohli total runs in all formats: Kohli total international runs across formats

Virat Kohli has better career average than most greats of the game.

With his third half-century, and by bagging his second ‘Player of the Series’ award in the ongoing T20 World Cup, former team India skipper Virat Kohli is roaring back to his greatness the entire Cricketing fraternity is well-versed with.

After nearly single-handedly taking his team across the line while playing unarguably the best T20I knock of his career against Pakistan, Kohli yet again batted through the entire innings versus Bangladesh on Wednesday, after Rohit Sharma yet again gave his wicket away in the Powerplay.

His 64* (44) laid the foundation for the team’s ultimate total to 184/6, with KL Rahul (50 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16) too, playing crucial knocks alongside him.

At present, he is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022, having already amassed 220 runs across 4 innings, at an unbelievable average and strike rate of 220.0 and 144.73 respectively.

Virat Kohli total runs in all formats

Despite having scored an international century after almost a three-year gap in September this year, Virat Kohli still averages 49.53, 57.68, and 53.13 in the Test, ODI, and T20Is respectively.

Format Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Test 102 173 8,074 254* 49.53 27 28 ODI 262 253 12,344 183 57.68 43 64 T20I 113 105 3,932 122* 53.13 1 36

Kohli total international runs across formats

Virat Kohli presently ranks sixth in the list of all-time leading run-scorers across all the three formats in international Cricket.

Across 477 matches (531 innings), the 33-year-old has amassed a total of 24,350 runs, at a career average and strike rate of 53.99 and 79.48 respectively. He has smashed 128 half-centuries and 71 centuries in international Cricket all this while.

It is worth of a mention that his career average of 53.99 so far, is greater than all the legends of the game placed above him in the list, with the next-best being that of the legendary South African allrounder Jacques Kallis with 49.10.

Placed above Kohli, in the list of all-time highest run-scorers across formats are Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.