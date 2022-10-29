Top run scorer in T20 World Cup 2022: T20 World Cup leading run scorer 2022

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the batters are yet to find their A-game in the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup. First such tournament in Australia, it hasn’t really provided batters with one-sided opportunities of thrashing bowlers without any consequences.

Frankly speaking, for anyone who has watched even a bit of the Big Bash League in the recent years, the same shouldn’t be surprising by any means as Australian venues have developed a tendency of making lives equal for T20 batters, if not hard.

In addition to the pitch conditions on offer, a major reason which works against batters in T20s played in this country is the size of the grounds. A commonly used phrase by commentators in “it would have been a six anywhere else in the world” validates the same apart from just sounding repetitive on live television.

It is worth mentioning that innings total in excess of 200 runs have only been registered twice in 48 innings of this tournament till now.

As far as the highest run-scorers in this World Cup are concerned, a large majority of the Top 10 batters in the list are cricketers who also participated in First Round in either Geelong or Hobart. On the back of scoring a couple of half-centuries in as many innings, former India captain Virat Kohli is the only batter among the Top Five highest run-scorers who has only played Super 12 matches.

South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, only two centurions in the tournament thus far, don’t find a place among the Top 10 run-scorers for now. While the latter has still batted on a couple of occasions, it is worth a mention that the former has only batted once in this World Cup.

Top run scorer in T20 World Cup 2022