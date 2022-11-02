Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh stats: Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval T20 record innings list

Former India captain Virat Kohli will be facing Bangladesh in the shortest format after more than six years today. The last India-Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match was also the last T20I for Kohli against this opposition. A nerve-wracking contest in Bengaluru is popularly remembered for legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni affecting a last-ball run-out to win the match.

Not that India and Bangladesh haven’t played T20Is against each other in all these years but Kohli was rested during both Nidahas Trophy 2018 and Bangladesh’s tour of India 2019.

In supreme form since Asia Cup 2022, Kohli will be expected to put on display another masterclass at a venue where he has done exceedingly well across formats. With India vice-captain KL Rahul not in the best of current forms, the onus will unequivocally be on Kohli to make amends especially if Rahul errs again.

Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh T20 stats

Kohli, who will be facing Bangladesh in a T20I for the first time at a neutral venue, has scored 129 runs in four innings against them. Kohli, who averages 64.50 and strikes at 113.15 against Bangladesh, has scored one T20I half-century against them as well.

Kohli’s career-best T20I performance against this opposition had come in his first-ever appearance where he scored 57* (50) to seal a 139-run chase during an ICC World Twenty20 2014 group match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval T20 record innings list

With Wednesday being the first T20 World Cup 2022 day for Adelaide, Kohli will be playing only his second T20I at this venue. Kohli, who has scored a combined of five centuries and a half-century in eight Tests and ODIs at the Adelaide Oval, has an additional half-century here in the shortest format.

It was during the first of three Australia-India T20Is in 2016 that Kohli had scored another match-winning 90* (55) with the help of nine fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 163.63 at this stadium.