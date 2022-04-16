Virat Kohli vs Delhi Capitals stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs Shardul Thakur IPL records

Virat Kohli vs Delhi Capitals stats: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing his 27th match against Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other in the 27th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Delhi, who’ve played 12 IPL matches at this venue till date, have won five and lost seven to not have the best of records here. Similarly, Bangalore have won five and lost eight out of their 13 matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

Super Saturday is here and we’re taking on the Delhi Capitals tonight. 😎 Tune in to @StarSportsIndia at 7:30pm tonight and get ready to cheer, 12th Man Army! Your cheers at home will help us #PlayBold on the field!#WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/zvljpRi2ke — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2022

Virat Kohli vs Delhi Capitals stats

Yet to make a mark in IPL 2022, former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli would be banking on his strong record against Capitals in order to make generate an impact worthy of his standards. Readers must note that Kohli has scored 107 runs in five IPL 2022 innings at an average and strike rate of 26.75 and 132.09 respectively.

As far as DC are concerned, Kohli has scored 937 runs in 25 innings at an average of 55.12 and a strike rate of 136.59. Kohli, who has scored eight half-centuries against this opposition, had scored a career-best 99 (58) in a winning cause in Delhi nine years ago. These numbers also comprise of a Champions League Twenty20 2009 match in Bengaluru where Kohli had scored 24* (10) with the help of five fours.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 4 8 0 0 Dubai 2021 12 11 2 0 Ahmedabad 2021 29 24 2 1 Abu Dhabi 2020 43 39 2 1 Dubai 2020 23 17 2 1 Delhi 2019

While Kohli hasn’t picked a wicket in the three overs that he’s bowled against Capitals across a couple of innings, he has grabbed 14 catches against them over the years.

Virat Kohli vs Shardul Thakur IPL records

Kohli, who will be facing Delhi all-rounder Shardul Thakur to register a fascinating head-to-head record, will be playing against him on six occasions in the past.

Facing Thakur in the biggest T20 competition across the world, Kohli has scored 64 (38) with the help of seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 168.42. In return, Thakur has dismissed Kohli once in six innings till date.