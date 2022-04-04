Wankhede Stadium Virat Kohli record: Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches Virat Kohli innings list

Wankhede Stadium Virat Kohli record: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing his 16 T20 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns in the 13th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

The only other instance of Royals and Royal Challengers facing each other in Mumbai had come a year ago when a match-winning 181-run opening partnership between Virat Kohli (72*) and Devdutt Padikkal (101*) had powered them to a thumping victory in the 17th over.

ALSO READ: RR vs RCB Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium

Kohli, who will be playing an IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium as a specialist batter after 11 years, will step on to the field to play an IPL match at this venue for the 13th time across 12 seasons.

Wankhede Stadium Virat Kohli record

Highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, it is no surprise that Kohli has dominated proceedings across venues and oppositions in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Wankhede Stadium Virat Kohli record has seen the legendary batter scoring as many as six half-centuries in 15 T20 innings between 2008-2021. Readers must note that three out of these 15 innings have come for India where Kohli managed to cross the 50-run mark twice.

Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 IPL 12 480 92* 68.57 143.71 0 4 T20 15 677 92* 84.63 157.44 0 6 T20I 3 197 89* 197 205.2 0 2 ODI 5 265 121 66.25 90.44 1 1 Test 5 469 235 58.62 58.69 1 3 International Cricket 13 931 235 71.61 78.36 2 6

While Kohli’s last instance of bowling in an IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium had come way back in 2011, his only T20 wicket here had come when he had bowled during the ICC World Twenty20 2016 semi-final against West Indies. As a fielder, Kohli has grabbed five catches and caught opposition batters short of the crease thrice in Wankhede T20s.

Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches Virat Kohli innings list