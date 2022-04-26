Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs Ashwin IPL record

Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli would want to return to form in the IPL 2022 game between RCB and RR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 39th league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Both sides produced a brilliant encounter when they met each other earlier this season.

All the eyes will be on Virat Kohli in this game, who has been struggling a lot this season. Kohli has gone out on a golden duck in the last two games.

Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan stats and last 5 innings list

Virat Kohli has played 25 games against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, where he has managed to score 584 runs at 29.20, courtesy of four half-centuries. In the last five innings against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli has batted quite well, and he has managed to score 217 runs, courtesy of two half-centuries.

Although, it is worth mentioning that the bowling attack of Rajasthan Royals has improved significantly this season. With the addition of players like Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the bowling attack of the Royals is quite potent this season.

When both teams met earlier this season, Virat Kohli managed to score just five runs in six balls. He would want to improve this record this time around.

Score Balls Year 5 6 2022 25 20 2021 72* 47 2021 43 32 2020 72* 53 2020

Virat Kohli vs Ashwin IPL record

The battle between Virat Kohli and R Ashwin can be an intriguing one to watch out for. Virat bats at the top-order, whereas R Ashwin can be used in the powerplay overs by the Rajasthan Royals side. In the head-to-head battle, Virat Kohli has batted well against the veteran off-spinner.

If Virat Kohli opens for RCB in this scenario it’s good for him as well the team balance! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 26, 2022

Kohli has scored 160 runs in 125 balls of R Ashwin at a strike-rate of 128.00. R Ashwin has managed to dismiss Virat just once in the history of the IPL. Ashwin would definitely want to improve his performance this time around.

Virat Kohli has been struggling a lot this season, and he has just managed to score 119 runs at an average of 17.00. Even Ashwin has been struggling to take wickets, he has just scalped four wickets in seven games.