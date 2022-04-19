Virat Kohli vs Ravi Bishnoi in IPL: Virat Kohli at DY Patil Stadium IPL stats and records

Virat Kohli vs Ravi Bishnoi in IPL: The battle between Virat Kohli and Ravi Bishnoi will be an interesting one in LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be up against each other in the league game of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil in Stadium. Both teams have won four of their six games in the tournament so far.

For RCB, Dinesh Karthik has been their main man this season, but the duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis has failed this season. Virat Kohli is not having his best IPL season, and he would want to take on the Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers.

Virat Kohli vs Ravi Bishnoi in IPL

The battle between Virat Kohli can be an intriguing one to watch out for. Both Virat and Bishnoi have played much against each other, but Bishnoi has an upper hand on the former RCB captain. Kohli has scored 17 runs on 19 balls of Bishnoi at a strike-rate of 89.47. Bishnoi has not been able to dismiss Virat, but he has certainly kept him under control.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli has struggled against leg-spinners in international cricket as well. Adam Zampa and Adil Rashid have troubled Virat Kohli in international cricket.

Virat Kohli has been struggling this season as well with the bat, he has scored 119 IPL 2022 runs at 23.80. Bishnoi has scalped five wickets in six games this season at an economy of 7.16.

Virat Kohli at DY Patil Stadium IPL stats and records

Kohli has not enjoyed batting at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL. Virat has played six IPL games so far at this venue, where he has scored 63 runs at an average of 21.00. He has a strike-rate of 136.96 at this venue. 41* is Virat’s highest score on this ground, which he scored against Punjab Kings this season.

Virat has been struggling to find his form since the last season, and he has not been great this season as well for the franchise. Out of six games at this venue, three games have been played this season only.