Virat Kohli, whose net worth is $127 million, once breached BCCI anti-corruption code by meeting Anushka Sharma in player’s stand in an IPL match

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the greatest players of the current generation. The former Indian captain is back in form after a lean couple of years, and he is closing in on the record of scoring the most ODI hundreds. He is just three centuries behind the coveted record of Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli’s net worth is said to be around $127 million as per CAKnowledge. He is one of the highest-paid athletes and has a lot of revenue streams. Kohli is the Grade A+ of BCCI, which assures him INR 7 crores per year. He has an INR 15 crores contract with RCB in IPL, and he is paid handsomely by the brands as well.

Kohli is a flamboyant personality, and he is known for his aggressive nature on the field. The Indian batter was once fined 50% of his match fees for showing his middle finger to the Australian crowd, where he narrowly escaped a ban. In IPL 2015, he found himself in yet another trouble.

Virat Kohli once breached BCCI anti-corruption code by meeting Anushka Sharma

During the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli was found breaching the BCCI’s anti-corruption code. Royal Challengers Bangalore were playing against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There was a rain break in between, and Kohli was then seen with Anushka Sharma.

Kohli met Sharma at the VIP stand which was adjacent to the player’s dressing room. This was a clear breach of the code, and BCCI’s anti-corruption unit head Ravi Sawani also informed Kohli about the same. Although, no action was taken against Kohli as it was considered a minor event.

Kohli broke the code 5.1.2 (c), which states, “Whilst outside of the PMOA, the Player, Player Support Personnel or Match Official must only communicate with those third parties with whom he/she has permission to communicate and only engage in such communications as are necessary for the completion of such purposes as have been approved.”

Delhi Capitals batted first in the match and scored a total of 187/5, where JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock scored their respective half-centuries. While chasing, RCB were 2-0 after 1.1 overs, but the rain arrived, and the match got abandoned.