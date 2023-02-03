Virat Kohli advertising fee: How much Virat Kohli charge for advertising brands?

Former Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli is a superstar on and off the field. Kohli’s on-the-field records are impeccable, but he is a style icon as well. People copy his attire, hair-styles, tattoos, etc, and that’s why he is one of the popular personalities for the brand endorsements as well.

Kohli is quite active in business as well, he recently converted legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow into a lavish restaurant. He has invested in quite a few other businesses as well. There was a time when Bollywood celebrities use to rule the endorsement chats, but the cricketers are certainly giving tough competition to them.

Sachin Tendulkar certainly broke the ice for the sports persons in India to enter the advertising industry when he signed a deal worth INR 45 crores with WorldTel in 1995. Kohli’s popularity is over the roof, and he earns a whole lot of money through his brand endorsements.

Virat Kohli advertising fee

Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid celebrities in our country, and it is not every brand’s cup of tea to afford a star like Kohli. Kohli has over 234 million followers on Instagram, and he is the 3rd most sports celebrity in the world after football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It is very difficult to say about the exact advertising fee of Kohli, but he signed a deal worth INR 110 crore with Puma for 8 years that will be active till 2015. Kohli’s deal with MPL is also said to be around INR 12 crores. So, it can be said Kohli charges around INR 12-15 crores for a year contract with the brands.

The brand list of Kohli is huge as he is associated with some of the top brands like Puma, Himalaya, MPL, WROGN, MRF Tyres, Audi India, etc. It is certain that the popularity of Kohli is just getting higher & higher, and he is one of the richest cricketers in the world.