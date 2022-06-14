Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium matches 2022 all result: Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium highest score in T20

Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium matches: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will be hosting its fourth T20I tonight.

Having hosted international cricket across the three formats once each in 2019, Visakhapatnam is all set to host another international match in the form of an India vs South Africa T20I tonight.

Fourth T20I to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the last decade, India would be keen to register their second victory here on Tuesday for another loss would power South Africa to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Yet to beat South Africa despite playing seven matches across all formats this year, the home team would be looking for a collective improved performance in order to not let this five-match series convert into a dead-rubber after this match.

Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium matches all team results

It was in 2012 that Visakhapatnam was awarded its first-ever T20I. However, the match against New Zealand ended up getting abandoned due to rain. Since then, India have won and lost a T20I each at this venue.

Match 1 – India vs New Zealand – Match abandoned

Match 2 – India vs Sri Lanka – India won by 9 wickets

Match 3 – India vs Australia – Australia won by 3 wickets

Match 4 – India vs South Africa – To be played tonight

Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium highest score in T20

Two completed Visakhapatnam T20Is have primarily been low-scoring encounters. While India had chased an 83-run target in the 14th over against Sri Lanka in 2016, Australia had chased a 127-run target on the last delivery against India in 2019.

As far as T20s are concerned, Visakhapatnam had last hosted a leg Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019. The four times when the ACA-VDCA Stadium has hosted Indian Premier League matches are 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Out of 65 completed men’s T20s in Vizag, innings total in excess of 200 have been registered on only four occasions. A Karnataka (205/5) vs Hyderabad (203/9) Syed Mushtaq Ali match in 2018 remains the only instance of both the teams scoring 200+ innings totals in a Vizag T20. These two are also the highest innings totals in the format at this venue.