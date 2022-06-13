Visakhapatnam Stadium name: Who is Vizag Cricket Stadium named after?

Visakhapatnam Stadium name: The stadium in Visakhapatnam is named after the late chief minister of the state.

India and South Africa are playing a 5-match T20I series, and the 3rd game of the series will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhatpatnam. South Africa have won both of their games in the tournament, and a win in this match will seal the series for them.

The Indian team is missing their star players, and the results are also in front of everyone. Rishabh Pant has struggled as captain of the side and his decisions have not been great as well. The spinners of the Indian team have bowled poorly, and they have leaked runs from everywhere.

For South Africa, they found heros in David Miller & Rassie van der Dussen in the first match and Heinrich Klaasen in the second. The bowlers of the side have also been decent, and this team is looking in a great rythm.

Visakhapatnam Stadium name

Andhra Cricket Association changed the name of Visakhatpatnam’s stadium from ACA-VDCA cricket stadium to Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in 2009. The decision was taken in honour of the late Chief Minister of the state, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Then ACA president Gokaraju Ganga Raju said in 2009 that Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was an aredent fan of the game, and it will be a fitting tribute towards him.

“More number of international matches will be held in the Vizag stadium and they will be beamed all over the world. The name of Dr. YSR will always linger in the minds of lakhs of viewers all over the world for generations to come,” Gokaraju Ganga Raju said.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was said to be an ardent follower of the sport, and he did a lot of work for the sports overall as well.