Visakhapatnam Stadium average score: YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium average score in ODI history

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia is set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. After winning the first ODI in Mumbai, the Indian team would want to seal the series by winning this match.

This is the first ODI at this stadium after December 2019, but it hosted a T20I match last year. In the last ODI match, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick, and the spinner will again aim to deliver in conditions that can favour the spinners.

The Indian batting duo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also scored centuries in the last ODI here. Rahul was excellent in the first match as well, whereas captain Sharma will also be back after missing the first ODI match.

Visakhapatnam Stadium average score

The track in Visakhapatnam is generally a good track to bat on, and the stats prove the same as well. A total of nine ODIs have been played here, where five matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average score first innings score in Vizag has been 265 runs.

The average score suggests that it is a decent enough track to bat on. 40.69 is the average runs per wicket at this ground as far as ODI cricket is concerned. However, when India last played a T20I here against South Africa last year, the track was on the slower side.

Highest successful ODI chase in Visakhapatnam

The highest run-chase at this ground has been achieved by India against Australia in 2010. Australia scored 289/3 in the first innings where batter Michael Clarke scored played a fine knock of 111* (139). Indian pace Ashish Nehra took a couple of wickets.

In reply, India chased the target in 48.5 overs with five wickets to spare. Indian batter Virat Kohli was in excellent form and he scored 118 (121) with the help of 11 boundaries and one six.