Visakhapatnam Stadium records: Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium ODI records and highest innings totals

International cricket will return to the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium nine months after it last hosted an India-South Africa T20I in 2022. Having last hosted an ODI 39 months ago, last year’s T20I remains the only international match in Visakhapatnam in the last three years.

Since first hosting an ODI in 2005, the city has hosted nine ODIs with the home team winning seven and losing just one match. Australia, meanwhile, had lost their solitary ODI at this stadium in 2010.

Barring Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith (0/23) and fast bowler Mitchell Starc (0/51), no other Australian cricketer part of the current squad has played an ODI here. In what was Starc and veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan’s debut ODI, it is fondly remembered for former India captain Virat Kohli’s third ODI century.

Visakhapatnam Stadium records

Highest run-scorers in ODIs played at this venue are Kohli (556), Rohit Sharma (342), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (260), Shai Hope (201) and Yuvraj Singh (196). Only batter to score more than one century in Visakhapatnam ODIs, Kohli has scored as many as three of them here. Among players of the current squad, even Sharma and wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul have scored an ODI century at this stadium.

Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium are Kuldeep Yadav (9), Ravi Rampaul (6), Ashish Nehra (6), Mohammed Shami (6), Amit Mishra (5), Umesh Yadav (5) and Ravindra Jadeja (5). Part of the current Indian squad, Yuzvendra Chahal (4), Axar Patel (2) and Hardik Pandya (2) have also dismissed batters in the ODIs at this venue.

Highest innings totals in Visakhatpatnam ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 387/5 50 India West Indies 2019 356/9 50 India Pakistan 2005 321/6 50 India West Indies 2018 321/7 50 West Indies India 2018 298 44.1 Pakistan India 2005

Out of 18 ODI innings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, 300-run mark has been surpassed four times.

Although the penultimate Visakhapatnam ODI was a tied encounter, teams batting first have won thrice here as compared to five victories by teams chasing a target in ODIs at this stadium. The above mentioned India-Australia contest had witnessed the hosts sealing a 290-run target in the penultimate over which continues to remain the highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue.