“Waddeeyyyyyy!!”: Matthew Wade eulogized by Peter Siddle and Kevin Pietersen as Australia beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final

Matthew Wade eulogized: The Australian wicket-keeper batter brought his white-ball experience to full use in Dubai tonight.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, Australia beat Pakistan by wickets to enter their second final of a T20 World Cup.

Chasing a 177-run target, Australia had lost half their side on 96 in the 13th over.Needing 81 runs to win off 46 balls, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (40 not out) and wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (41 not out) put together a match-winning partnership to seal the chase with an over to go.

Not getting going from the word, the pair took their time before starting to play their shots. With 50 runs needed from four overs, Stoinis and Wade didn’t have many options than to hit boundaries at regular intervals.

Wade, who had scored 8* (9), hit a six off Hasan Ali in the 18th over to find his mojo. Not letting the opportunity of winning a World Cup knockout match go away, there was no stopping Wade after he hit his first boundary.

With Australia needing 22 runs off the last two overs, Wade smashed three consecutive sixes off Shaheeh Shah Afridi to turn the tables at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Wade nailing a couple of scoops off an express pacer in Afridi will be remembered for a long time by the Australian fans.

Matthew Wade eulogized by Peter Siddle, Kevin Pietersen and others

When the going gets tough, the tough get going!

It’s the Aussie way! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 11, 2021

Special innings by Matthew wade ! Catches win matches and drop catches sometimes can be costly , ! Bad luck Pakistan I thought they were brilliant throughout the tournament . Congratulations to Australia and New Zealand! Should a be a cracker of a Sunday #PAKvAUS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 11, 2021

Wow,wow wow! Matthew Wade take a bow BUT you just have to feel for the Pakistanis: no side has played with more all round style than men in green. To see Hasan Ali drop a catch, followed by 3 sixes. Well played Aussies: never say die spirit wins as team chasing wins yet again! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 11, 2021

