Cricket

Waist height no ball rules in cricket: Was it a no ball when Rishabh Pant asked Rovman Powell to forfeit Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

Waist height no ball rules in cricket: Was it a no ball when Rishabh Pant asked Rovman Powell to forfeit Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"For every fighter, it varies and it's different" - Jorge Masvidal discusses how the UFC negotiates contract with athletes
Next Article
Fnatic drops BraveAF and Magnum from their Valorant Competitive Roster
Cricket Latest News
"Obviously, it wasn't right": Rishabh Pant reacts after no ball controversy involving umpire Nitin Menon and DC assistant coach Pravin Amre brings DC vs RR IPL 2022 match to halt
“Obviously, it wasn’t right”: Rishabh Pant reacts after no ball controversy involving umpire Nitin Menon and DC assistant coach Pravin Amre brings DC vs RR IPL 2022 match to halt

Rishabh Pant reacts after no ball controversy during the final Over of DC versus RR…