Waist height no ball rules in cricket: Was it a no ball when Rishabh Pant asked Rovman Powell to forfeit Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

Was it a no ball: A debate around a potential no-ball resulted in extreme flow of emotions at the Wankhede Stadium.

During the 34th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, a lot of drama unfolded in the last over after on-field umpires didn’t give a waist-height full-toss as a no-ball.

Chasing a 223-run target, Capitals needed 36 runs to win the match in the last over. Batter Rovman Powell (36*) allured bountiful interest in the match by hitting three consecutive sixes off Obed McCoy to reduce the equation to 18 runs needed off three balls.

With the third delivery of the over being a full-toss, Delhi’s dugout considered it to be a no-ball. Umpires Nikhil Patwardhan and Nitin Menon not only ruling it as a fair delivery but also refusing to refer it to third umpire Yeshwant Barde irked DC captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre.

As a result, an animated conversation between them led to Pant gesturing Powell and non-striker Kuldeep Yadav (0*) to return to the dugout in a bid to forfeit the match. Amre, on the other hand, ran on to the ground to argue with the umpires but only to return back empty-handed.

In the meantime, Pant and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler were seen engaging in another argument near the boundary. Eventually, it was another assistant coach in Shane Watson who seemed to have calmed Pant down; letting the players continue with the match.

With Powell scoring only a couple of runs on the remaining three deliveries, Capitals ended up losing the match by 15 runs as a clear change in momentum affected Powell.

Was it a no ball when Rishabh Pant asked Rovman Powell to forfeit Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

A very close decision such as this has it in it to invite contrasting opinions. However, upon looking at the replays, it does give the impression of being a no-ball.

That being said, whatever Pant or Amre did can’t be justified by any means. Irrespective of the umpires’ decision, one expects a contemporary role model in Pant and an experienced campaigner in Amre to behave in a much more dignified manner than asking their teammates to forfeit a match.

That was a clear no ball. #umpiring — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

As far as the umpires are concerned, an ideal case scenario for them to deal with such a situation would’ve been to refer it to the third umpire. Having said that, playing conditions in the IPL don’t allow on-field umpires to do the same on a regular delivery.

Umpires in the IPL can only refer to the third umpire in case of a foot-related no-ball or had a wicket fallen off the same delivery. Hence, even if one thinks of it as a no-ball, the notion of referring it to Barde automatically nullifies.

Waist height no ball rules in cricket

According to MCC’s Law 41.7.1, “Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is unfair. Whenever such a delivery is bowled, the umpire shall call and signal No ball”.