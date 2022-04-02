Delhi Capitals coach 2022: Delhi Capitals bowling coach and support staff 2022 IPL

Delhi Capitals coach 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2022 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. They will next face the all-new side Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Delhi Capitals has been one of the most consistent teams of the recent IPL seasons. They have continued their good work and the IPL 2022 auction was a brilliant one for them. Ahead of the auction, they had retained four players in captain Rishabh Pant, batter Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

The opening duo of David Warner [Warner will join the team soon] and Shaw can burn any set on fire. To strengthen the lower order, they have added West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell. In other batting options, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull are some interesting names.

The all-rounder’s trio of Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav is really important for the balance of this side. All three of them can contribute with both bat and the ball. Anrich Nortje has some quality bowling partners for him now in South African teammate Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh’s Mustafiqur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals coach 2022

Ahead of the campaign Shane Watson joined as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals. Watson, 40, will reunite with former Australia captain and current DC head coach Ricky Ponting. Capitals already have a couple of assistant coaches in former Indian cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Pravin Amre.

Shane Watson expressed his excitement to work alongside Ponting and believes that Delhi can win the title this time around. Watson also called IPL the best tournament in the world.

Head Coach – Ricky Ponting

Assistant Coach – Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson & Pravin Amre

Fast Bowling Coach – James Hopes

Physio – Patrick Farhart

Assistant Physio – Dhananjay Kaushik

Team Analyst – Sriram Somayajula