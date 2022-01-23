“Waiting for King Kohli hundred”: Mohammad Amir twitter reaction on Virat Kohli’s 71st International century anticipation

Mohammad Amir twitter reaction came after Virat Kohli brought up his 64th ODI half-century during the 3rd ODI against South Africa.

During the 3rd One-Day International between India and South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, star Indian batter Virat Kohli notched up his 64th ODI half-century. This was Kohli’s 6th ODI score of fifty runs and above in the last 8 One-Day Internationals.

Such has been the yardstick that the 33-year-old former India skipper has set for himself, that any score less than a century is viewed as his lean patch of form. Having said that, Kohli and his fans have been desperately waiting for his much elusive 71st International century; with the last one coming back in November 2019.

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir too, has time and again expressed respect for his Indian rival cum fan on social media, and he yet again took to his Twitter handle to type out a similar sentiment while waiting in anticipation for his International hundred.

Mohammad Amir twitter reaction

The 29-year-old took to his Twitter handle a few minutes post Kohli brought up his half-century- his second in the ongoing 3-match ODI series against South Africa.

The left-arm pacer took a snap when Kohli was batting on 60 off 74 deliveries, and posted it with the caption- “Waiting for King Kohli hundred”.

Kohli, however, a few minutes later, was dismissed by the Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Mahraj for the second consecutive time in the series at the score of 65 off 84 deliveries.

Amir had also praised Kohli after the latter had decided to step down as Team India’s skipper in the Test format post the Test series loss against South Africa last week.

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022

