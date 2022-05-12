Wankhede Stadium IPL matches 2022 list: Is Wankhede Stadium good for spinners?

Wankhede Stadium IPL matches 2022 list: Wankhede Stadium has hosted 15 games of the Indian Premier League so far.

Indian Premier League 2022 is fastly moving towards its playoff stages. 58 league games have been played in the tournament so far, and 12 league games are still left.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is one of the four venues to host the league stages of the tournament. The league games are being played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. The playoffs will be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Wankhede Stadium IPL matches 2022 list

The opening game of the IPL 2022 was played at the Wankhede Stadium this season when Chennai Super Kings were up against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders won the game by 6 wickets.

Wankhede Stadium has always been a batting-friendly wicket, and the chasing teams generally get the advantage here because of the dew factor in this weather.

A total of 15 games have been played in IPL 2022 so far at the Wankhede Stadium, where the average 1st innings score has been 173 runs. Out of 15 games, eight games have been won by the chasing teams.

The red-soil service is used at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which provides an even bounce to batters. The boundaries are also very small at this ground, which allows the batters to clear the ropes easily. The pitches have been a little bit on the drier side this time around, and the spinners have dominated in the middle-overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the lowest total at this venue this season, where they scored 125 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The highest score at this ground this season has been made by Rajasthan Royals, where they made 222 runs against Delhi Capitals.

S No. Match Winner Date 1 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 6 wickets 26 March 2022 2 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans GT won by 5 wickets 28 March 2022 3 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 6 wickets 1 April 2022 4 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 4 wickets 5 April 2022 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants RR by 3 runs 10 April 2022 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals RCB won by 16 runs 16 April 2022 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals RR won by 15 runs 22 April 2022 8 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LSG won by 36 runs 24 April 2022 9 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings PBKS won by 11 runs 25 April 2022 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans GT won by 5 wickets 27 April 2022 11 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals DC won by 4 wickets 28 April 2022 12 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LSG won by 6 runs 1 May 2022 13 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 7 wickets 2 May 2022 14 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals RR won by 6 wickets 7 May 2022 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad RCB won by 67 runs 8 May 2022

Is Wankhede Stadium good for spinners?

The pacers generally get a bit of swing in the initial overs on the night games. In day games, the pitch gets a little bit on the drier side and the spinners can get the advantage of it. Generally, the bowlers struggle at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.