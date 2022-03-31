Wankhede Stadium owner: Wankhede Stadium named after whom

Wankhede Stadium owner: Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is one of the four host stadiums of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 has started with a bang in India, and we have seen some close encounters in the tournament so far. Chennai Super Kings battled out against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL 2022 league games will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) will host all the league games of IPL 2022.

The Wankhede Stadium will host its next IPL game on 1 April 2022, where Sharukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings.

Wankhede Stadium owner

Wankhede Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in the country and it is owned by the Mumbai Cricket Association. In 1974, the Wankhede Stadium was built due to Mumbai Cricket Association’s (then Bombay Cricket Association) dispute with the CCI, which owned the Brabourne Stadium.

The Stadium is named after SK Wankhede, a politician who led from the front to build the Stadium within six months. SK Wankhede was then the secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (then Bombay Cricket Association). The first game played at the Wankhede was a test match between India and West Indies in 1975.

Brabourne stadium as well as Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ready for IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/k79Vs6oGSo — AVNISH RAO (@_avnishrao) March 24, 2022

“We are like a tenant who now wants to build his own house. Dual control always creates problem and the stadium is being built for our own game. We don’t want to hurt or create a loss for anyone.” SK Wankhede on building a new stadium.

SK Wankhede was the president of BCCI from 1980-81 to 1982-83 and the vice-president from 1972-73 to 1979-80. Wankhede was also the mayor of Nagpur for three years.