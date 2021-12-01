Wankhede Stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Mumbai tests?

Wankhede Stadium Test records: Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is set to host the second test match between India and New Zealand.

India will face New Zealand in the second test of the two-game series on 3 December 2021 at Mumbai. The first game ended in a draw and both teams would want to win the series by winning this game.

Virat Kohli will be back for India in this game, and it is a huge boost for the side. Mumbai’s wicket is famous for its rank turners, and the spinners usually do well on this red-soil track.

Wankhede Stadium Test records

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is hosting a test game after a long wait of five years. In 2016, India played against England in Mumbai. Team India won the game by an innings & 36 runs to stamp their authority. The spinners dominated in that game, where Ashwin, Jadeja, and Jayant combined for 19 wickets. India last lost a test game here at Mumbai in 2012 against England. Spin duo Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann combined for 19 wickets in that game for England.

#OnThisDay in 2012, England beat India at their own game. On a turning Mumbai pitch – only one wicket fell to seam in the whole game – 19 wickets for Swann and Panesar and a ridiculous 186 by @KP24 helped set up a 10-wicket victory. England’s greatest Test win? pic.twitter.com/Ot4DD29tyV — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 26, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar has scored the most runs on this ground, whereas Sachin Tendulkar is at the second position. The top-order players have generally batted well on this very ground. Wankhede Stadium has a good amount of bounce due to red soil. In the current Indian setup, Virat Kohli has scored 433 runs at 72.16, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 301 runs at 75.25. India’s head-coach Rahul Dravid has scored 619 runs at an average of 56.27 in Mumbai.

Top-5 highest run-scorers at Mumbai

Batsman Runs Average 100s Sunil Gavaskar 1122 56.10 5 Sachin Tendulkar 921 48.47 1 Dilip Vengsarkar 631 48.53 2 Rahul Dravid 619 56.27 1 Syed Kirmani 477 47.70 2

Spinners have dominated on this Mumbai’s track, three out of top-5 wicket-takers are spinners here. Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker at his ground, whereas R Ashwin is at the 2nd position. Harbhajan Singh also features in the top-5 list of the wicket-takers on this very ground. Ashwin’s record on this ground is great, and the pitch will definitely assist him in this game as well.

Top-5 highest wicket-takers at Mumbai

Bowler Matches Wickets BBI Anil Kumble 7 38 5/90 R Ashwin 4 30 6/55 Kapil Dev 11 28 5/70 Harbhajan Singh 5 24 7/48 Karsan Ghavri 6 23 5/33

Mumbai’s red soil will definitely offer good bounce on all days of the test game. But as the match will progress, the spinners will have their say in the game.