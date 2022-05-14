Wankhede Stadium pitch report CSK vs GT: Wankhede Stadium best for batting or bowling Chennai vs Gujarat today match 2022

Wankhede Stadium pitch report CSK vs GT: Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the match between Chennai and Gujarat.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the 62nd league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans are the first team this season that have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament. A win in this game will seal their spot in the top-2 of the points table. Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament, and they will just play for respect in the remaining games.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report CSK vs GT

Wankhede Stadium has always been a paradise for the batters. The red soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium provides an even bounce that allows the batters to play their shots freely. There is no unevenness on the track that does not get slowed down in the 2nd half of the match as well.

A total of 16 games have been played in IPL 2022 so far at the Wankhede Stadium, where the average 1st innings score has been 168 runs. Out of 16 games, nine games have been won by the chasing teams. The boundaries of this ground are not that large, and the batters can easily clear the boundary ropes.

The pacers get a visible amount of swing in the initial overs at the Wankhede Stadium. In the last game between Chennai and Mumbai, the pacers of Mumbai Indians were on fire. Chennai Super Kings were bundled out for just 97 runs in the last game. Even Mumbai Indians lost five wickets in the chase.

Being a day game, the dew factor won’t play any kind of impact in this game and batting first won’t be a bad option here. Even the pacers won’t get swing in the initial overs. A high scoring game can be on the cards.