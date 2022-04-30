Wankhede Stadium pitch report DC vs LSG 2022: Delhi vs Lucknow Wankhede pitch batting or bowling

Wankhede Stadium pitch report DC vs LSG 2022: The venue will host its eleventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 45th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With 6 wins out of 9 matches, LSG continue to reap benefits of the useful contributions especially from their all-rounders in the top-7 who continue to deliver match after match. They currently sit comfortably at the third spot in the points table.

The DC, on the other hand, despite winning their previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have remained largely inconsistent in the season so far. With 4 wins and as many losses, they are presently placed at the 6th spot in the table.

While DC would play their third match at the Wankhede on Sunday, LSG would step on the venue for the fourth time this season.

It is worth of a mention that the Wankhede Stadium would host its first day match of the season tomorrow.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report DC vs LSG 2022

Despite the notable wear and tear now being observed across the four venues in IPL 2022, including the pitches at the Wankhede stadium, the bounce on offer by the red soil pitches across the ones in Mumbai, continue to assist the pacers, especially with the hard, new ball.

The likes of Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik, Mustafizur Rehman, and Umesh Yadav have got good enough purchase from the surface resulting in quite a few wickets for them in the previous few matches at this venue.

Having said that, the pitch would offer a proper batting fest, aided by the assistance of the relatively shorter boundaries.

The side batting first would certainly not feel safe despite posting a score around the 180-run mark on this surface.