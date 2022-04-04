Wankhede Stadium pitch report today: RR vs RCB pitch report for 2022 IPL match at Wankhede Stadium

Wankhede Stadium pitch report today: Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium will host its fourth IPL 2022 match today.

The thirteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While RCB were let down by their bowlers during their first match of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS), their batters nearly messed it up during the 128-run chase against KKR during the second match. With a win and a loss, it has been a scratchy start for the Faf du Plessis- led side.

On the contrast, RR could not have asked for a better start to the tournament, having defended their score not once but twice in as many matches, and being the only team in the tournament so far to have won a match after batting first.

Both RCB and RR would play their first match of the season at this venue.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report today

Despite only a couple of teams managing to post totals in excess of 150 in the three IPL 2022 matches so far at this venue, expect the pitch favour the batters again nonetheless provided with the extra advantage of relatively shorter boundaries.

The pitches at the Wankhede Stadium is made up of Red soil, which is prone to wear and tear as more matches take place on the surface.

However, with five pitches to be used across the 20 league matches here, today’s encounter would also take place on a fresh wicket, which is likely to provide the seamers with ample bounce and hence an opportunity to strike early with the hard new ball.

Having said that, unlike the opening match of the season which saw a decent grass cover, the last two matches at this venue were played on a dry surface, which brought the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Rahul Chahar into the game as well. It remains to be seen whether or not we would see a dry pitch yet again today.

With the teams chasing have won 13 of the last 16 night games here, expect the captains to take the field after winning the Toss.