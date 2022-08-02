Warner Park Stadium pitch report today: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts pitch report 3rd T20 IND vs WI batting or bowling

Warner Park Stadium pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd T20I between the West Indies and India.

The 3rd T20I of the 5-match series between Indies and West Indies is set to be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts. After winning the 2nd match at the same venue, the hosts would want to make it two wins in two.

The Indian team has been struggling against the left-arm pacers, and Obed McCoy took full advantage of that weakness. This match is also officially delayed as well to keep the players’ fitness in mind. The 2nd match was delayed by three hours as well due to the late arrival of players’ luggage.

The pitch at the Warner Park in St Kitts is set to host its 2nd game in successive games. This track has not been easy for batting in the international games, and it was proved in the last match as well. The way Obed McCoy his spell in the 2nd T20I match, the other bowlers would want to imitate him as well.

A total of 9 T20Is have been played at this very ground, whereas seven matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score has been just 129 runs. So, it is clear that batting has not been easy at this very ground in St Kitts.

This track has been on the slower side, and the balls are gripping onto the surface. McCoy used the slower balls precisely in the last match, and the other bowlers would want to do the same as well. The spinners will also play a vital part in the middle overs of the match. If the batters want to do well, they will need to apply themselves well.

If the match gets played on the same pitch as the 2nd T20I, it will be even more difficult for the batters to make their mark in this match.