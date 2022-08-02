IND vs WI today match time toss: India vs West Indies 3rd T20 start time at Warner Park

IND vs WI today match time toss: The start of the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies has been officially delayed.

West Indies will take on India in the 3rd match of the 5-match T20I series at Warner Park in St. Kitts. After losing the first T20I, the West Indies side made a brilliant return in the 2nd T20I, where Obed McCoy bowled an excellent spell of pace bowling.

It was evident in the 2nd match as well that the Indian team struggles against left-arm pacers, and McCoy took full advantage of it. The pitches have not been easy to bat on, and the Indian batters will have to apply themselves in this match. The bowlers of the side will again carry a huge responsibility.

West Indies will be elated after their performance in the last match, but the batters of the side have to improve. Brandon King and Devon Thomas batted well in the last match, and they would want to continue.

IND vs WI today match time toss

The start of the 3rd T20I match between the West Indies and India has been officially delayed. BCCI have confirmed that the match and toss have been delayed by 1.5 hours on Tuesday. The toss will now take place at 9:00 PM IST, whereas the match will start at 9:30 PM IST. This match was originally scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Revised timing for the 3rd #WIvIND T20I at St Kitts on August 02, 2022: Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time) Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time) #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

The decision has been taken to give the players an adequate amount of time to recover from the last match. St Kitts is hosting back-to-back matches, and the 2nd match was also delayed by 3 hours. The 2nd game started at 11:00 PM IST due to the late arrival of luggage. So, the 3rd T20I has been delayed by 1.5 hours keeping the players’ fitness reasons in mind.

The series is brilliantly poised at 1-1, and this is the last match in the Caribbean before both teams move to the USA for the last two matches of the series.