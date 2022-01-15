“Was on my own on the hotel room floor, crying ‘you d***head'”: Shane Warne recounts his post divorce days during the 2005 Ashes series

Shane Warne recounts his post divorce days as to how they were his life’s lowest points in a new documentary film, titled ‘Shane’.

One of the most decorated Cricketers in Australian Cricketing history, Shane Warne had a career marred with many unfortunate incidents and controversies. Be it his fallout with other cricketers, or receiving bribes from an Indian bookie, or a failed drug Test during the 2003 World Cup, the legendary leg-spinner had always dominated news and headlines during his playing days.

One such incident also occurred a few days before the famous 2005 Ashes series, when Warne’s split with his then wife Simone Callahan, had become a highly publicized event.

Simone had back then stated how her ‘life was turned on its head’ when she arrived in England to start a new life with Shane just as the Ashes series was about to begin. But when newspaper stories revealed Shane had been pursuing other women behind her back, she headed back home alongside her three kids Brooke (now 23), Jackson (now 22), and Summer (now 20).

An allegedly broken Warne was left alone in his hotel room and cried himself to sleep.

In a new documentary, titled Shane, the 52-year-old recounts the days post his divorce, which the legendary leg-spinner describes as ‘his lowest’.

“The impact on my children, they wouldn’t get to see me and that was my fault.

“I would go back and raid the mini bar. I was on my own on the hotel room floor, crying ‘you d***head'”, remarked Warne.

Warne, had a few days ago, also described how, despite all the misery surrounding his personal life, he turned up for the Ashes (in 2005), just because his kids wanted him to, only of course at the cost of them leaving him due to his own wrongdoings.

“It’s not easy when your personal life is always in the papers and it has been for 30 years. I wasn’t going to pull out of an Ashes series. The kids wanted me to play, so I did. But that was a really tough time.

“It was the only Ashes I played in that we lost and it was probably one of the greatest series of all time. I did pretty well with the bat and ball. I was pretty proud of my own achievement given the personal hardship and tough personal situation I was in,” Warne had exclaimed a few days ago.