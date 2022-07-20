Washington Sundar 5 wickets video: Washington Sundar picks 5 wickets on County Debut for Lancashire

Washington Sundar 5 wickets video: Indian all-rounder Washinton Sundar took 5 wickets on his County Championship debut for Lancashire.

Lancashire are up against Northamptonshire in the County Division-1 game at the County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire opted to bat first, but they managed to score just 235 runs in the 1st innings.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar made his County Debut for Lancashire in this match, and bowled an incredible spell. Sundar completed his first fifer in the County Championship and bowled a brilliant spell of 5/76. Apart from Sundar, Luke Wood also took three wickets. Lewis McManus was the highest run-scorer of Lancashire with 61 runs, whereas Rob Keogh scored 54 runs.

Washington Sundar 5 wickets video

Sundar bowled a good length delivery outside off-stump, which Young wanted to cut, but he failed and nicked the ball. Dane Vilas made no mistake behind the wicket and took an easy catch. He was Sundar’s first wicket.

Ryan Rickelton was Sundar’s 2nd wicket, he bowled from around the wicket and bowled a good length delivery. The ball drifted after pitching, and the angle went in straight onto Rickelton’s pads.

Sundar got the big wicket of Rob Keogh as his third one. He bowled a fuller length deliver, which Keogh tried to drive but could only manage an outside edge. Wells took an incredible one-hand catch at the first slip to complete the dismissal.



Tom Taylor became the 4th victim of the Indian all-rounder. Sundar bowled a straighter & fuller delivery, which Taylor tried to reverse sweep, but he failed to connect, and the ball went straight to his pads.

Washington completed his 5-wicket hall by taking the wicket of wicket-keeper Lewis McManus. Sundar bowled a full and wide delivery, which McManus tried to sweep and Keaton Jennings took a brilliant catch at the deep.



After his brilliant bowling performance, all the eyes will be on Washinton Sundar with the bat as well.