“Mighty proud of the team’s performance”: Cheteshwar Pujara proud of Sussex despite losing Royal London Cup 2022 semi-final vs Lancashire

Cheteshwar Pujara proud of Sussex: The Indian batter has had a phenomenal run in this year’s Royal London Cup.

During the second semi-final of Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 between Sussex and Lancashire in Hove, Lancashire beat Sussex by 65 runs to qualify for the final against Kent next month.

Chasing a 320-run target, Sussex needed yet another monumental batting effort but it wasn’t to be in a knockout match. Sussex batters not converting their starts into match-winning innings unlike previous matches of the season resulted in them getting bundled out for 254 in 46.3 overs.

Earlier, Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings (23) electing to bat first after winning the toss had seen them getting reduced to 67/5 in the 15th over. However, batter Dane Vilas (121), all-rounder Danny Lamb (57) and wicket-keeper batter George Lavelle (50) not giving up ended up in a match-winning innings total.

Cheteshwar Pujara proud of Sussex despite losing Royal London Cup 2022 semi-final

Despite a loss on Tuesday, Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara (10) admitted to be “mighty proud” of his team. Pujara took to his social media platform Twitter handle to highlight a “memorable run” with the club this season.

Quite unfortunate we didn’t see this one through, but mighty proud of the team’s performance throughout the Royal London Cup campaign! Had a memorable run with @SussexCCC 💙💪 pic.twitter.com/fxf4ctXVvI — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 30, 2022

Pujara might have scored at a strike rate of 32.25 during his 31-ball stay at the County Ground yesterday but it has taken nothing away from what has been a phenomenal List A tournament for him and his team.

Batting at No. 4, Pujara amassed 624 runs in nine innings at an average and strike rate of 89.14 and 111.62 respectively. Pujara, who scored three centuries and two half-centuries in the process, is currently the second-highest run-scorer this season.

Readers must note that Pujara is also the second-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division Two with his 1,094 runs in 13 innings coming at an average of 109.40 including five centuries. All in all, the 34-year old player has scored 1,718 runs with the help of eight centuries in 22 innings across formats in this English domestic season.