Why is Washington Sundar Not Playing Today’s IPL 2023 Match Between KKR and SRH in Kolkata?

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has won the toss and chose to bowl in the 19th match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.

“We’ll bowl first. We’ve been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase,” Rana told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Fielding for the second time in a row, KKR haven’t tinkered with a winning combination. As a result, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is highly likely to be included as an Impact Player in the second innings.

Why is Washington Sundar Not Playing Today vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Much like his counterpart, SRH captain Aiden Markram also wanted to chase a total in Kolkata tonight. Having registered their maiden victory of the season whilst batting second, Sunrisers will have to do well to challenge the home team on Friday.

“Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high-scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. I don’t think we’ll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get, we’ll try our best to defend,” Markram told Star Sports.

The only change across both the teams has been made by the visiting team in the form of replacing all-rounder Washington Sundar with all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

Readers must note that Markram wasn’t asked about the rationale behind benching Sundar. However, it is worth mentioning that Sundar has leaked 49 runs in the five overs that he’s bowled across the first three matches. Yet to pick a wicket this season, Sundar has scored only 17 runs at a strike rate of 51.51 across a couple of outings. Sundar, however, is among Hyderabad’s five substitute players.

In spite of Sharma’s return to the Playing XI, his team has persisted with an opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook. The development means that the southpaw will again have to play a middle-order role.