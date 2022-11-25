Washington Sundar IPL 2022: Washy Sundar IPL team list and record

As cliched as it sounds, it is true that Washington Sundar would’ve become a permanent member of the Indian cricket team had it not been for multiple injuries in his limited international career so far.

Sundar, 23, demonstrated his skills upon getting a perfect opportunity to finish the Indian innings during the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 46th over with a decent total already on the board and a well-set batter at the other end, Sundar had an ideal license to express himself without facing any unnecessary pressure with respect to the match situation.

ALSO READ: Washington Sundar reveals why he is averse to playing football

What followed was Sundar outplaying batter Shreyas Iyer (80) in a 22-ball 46-run sixth-wicket partnership. Batting only for the third time in ODIs, Sundar scored a whirlwind 37* (16) at a strike rate of 231.25 comprising of three fours and sixes each.

It was on the fourth delivery of the 47th over when Sundar smashed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee over long-on for his first six of the evening. A ramp off Adam Milne in the following over saw the left-handed batter effortlessly hitting another six. Sundar, who hit Matt Henry for a couple of fours in the penultimate over, followed it with closing the over by pulling the pacer for his third six of the match.

Washington sunder innings might be the difference in this game 👌 pic.twitter.com/88irDxnA6K — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 25, 2022

Washington Sundar IPL 2022 team

In what was his sixth Indian Premier League season, Sundar represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time earlier this year. Sundar, who was bought by SRH for INR 8.75 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction, had witnessed an injury cutting short his season.

Washington Sundar IPL team list

Before Hyderabad, Sundar had spent four seasons at Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018-2021). It is noteworthy that the Tamil Nadu-cricketer had first gained popularity whilst playing for Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017.