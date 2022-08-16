Shahbaz Ahmed cricketer IPL record: Washington Sundar injury list in cricket

Shahbaz Ahmed cricketer IPL record: The all-rounder from West Bengal has replaced Washington Sundar in the Indian team.

Zimbabwe and India will be up against each other in the 3-match ODI series starting on 18 August 2022. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was announced as the captain of the side, but KL Rahul was later introduced to the side, and he will lead the Indian team as well.

There is an injury replacement in the Indian team for the ODI series, where Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced the injured Washington Sundar. Sundar, who was returning to side after a lengthy spell outside has injured his shoulder in the ongoing Royal One Day Cup playing for Lancashire.

He was set to represent Lancashire for their game against Hampshire before leaving for the Zimbabwe tour. However, he was left from the 13-man squad after feeling discomfort in his shoulder.

Shahbaz Ahmed cricketer IPL record

Shahbaz Ahmed plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, whereas he represents Bengal in domestic cricket. The all-rounder has earned his maiden call-up to the national side. Ahmed is famous for his hitting in the middle-overs, whereas he has emerged as a wicket-taker as well with his left-arm spin.

He has scored 279 IPL runs at an average of 18.60, whereas he has scalped 13 wickets in bowling. In IPL 2022, Ahmed impressed with the bat, where he scored 219 runs in the tournament. In domestic cricket, Ahmed has scored 662 List-A runs, whereas he has scalped 24 wickets in his bowling.

Shahbaz Ahmed named as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, says BCCI. Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour. pic.twitter.com/AdbSDDuu2f — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Washington Sundar injury list in cricket

Washington Sundar has been suffering from injuries since the IPL 2021. He missed the entire second half of IPL 2021, which forced him to miss the T20 World as well in UAE. He missed the T20I series against West Indies earlier this year due to a hamstring injury, whereas he also suffered with Covid.

In the IPL 2022, he got injured while fielding and injured his webbing twice. The latest shoulder injury is a big setback for the young all-rounder in the pursuit of a World Cup spot.