Washington Sundar news: What happened to Washington Sundar? Will Sundar tour South Africa for ODI series?

Washington Sundar: The Indian all-rounder has returned a positive COVID-19 Test amidst a third wave in India.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar’s chances of making an ODI comeback after more than four years has been hit drastically after he has returned a positive COVID-19 test in Mumbai.

Part of an 18-member squad for a three-match ODI series in South Africa, Sundar was originally scheduled to leave for South Africa (from Mumbai) on Wednesday morning alongside other white-ball specialists.

Will Washington Sundar tour South Africa for ODI series?

Sundar, who had last played international cricket during a home series against England last year, is all in likeliness of spending more time away from the sport at the highest level. It is worth mentioning that Sundar had missed tour of England and Indian Premier League 2021 Phase 2 due to a finger injury.

Got to feel for this boy. It’s been a constant struggle with injuries and breakdowns. And just when one thought it’s all behind him, Covid causes fresh headache. Sincerely wish he comes out of all this as soon as possible. Wonderful cricketer. https://t.co/bScD8XuGQt — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 11, 2022

Having most recently returned to competitive cricket with a stint for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sundar was recalled into the ODI squad with a hope of the 22-year old player adding to his solitary ODI cap.

In eight List A matches including a final against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur, Sundar had picked 16 wickets at an average of 17.93, an economy rate of 4.73 and a strike rate of 22.5 to be the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In eight batting innings, Sundar’s 148 runs had come at a strike rate of 83.61.

However, testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of team’s schedule departure for a three-match series is almost certain for becoming a hindrance in as far as Sundar’s international comeback is concerned.

“He [Washington Sundar] tested positive some days back and it has been decided that he will not travel with the squad,” a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) office-bearer told Cricbuzz recently. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are two other spin-bowling options for India in their ODI squad.