“Wasn’t okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup”: Ravi Shastri reckons Shreyas Iyer or Ambati Rayudu should’ve been included in India’s squad for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Ravi Shastri reckons Shreyas Iyer or Ambati Rayudu should’ve made it to Team India’s squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup held in England.

Former Indian team coach Ravi Shastri, whose tenure ended after the 2021 T20 World Cup has finally come up with his candid views regarding his days as the head coach of the team.

Shastri was appointed head coach in 2017 after India’s loss in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan and stayed in the position till his term came to an end in November 2021.

The 59-year-old had an illustrious career, bidding adieu with a number of unprecedented success, especially on foreign soil, something that he has been vocal about since he relinquished his post.

He, however does not have an ICC Trophy to boast of. Team India played the 2019 World Cup in England, the 2019 ICC Test Championship, and the 2021 T20 World Cup under his coaching stint.

Speaking about India’s 2019 World Cup campaign, where they lost to New Zealand in the semis, Shastri has expressed his displeasure regarding the team selection before and during the World Cup.

The former team India batter, turned back the clock, during an interview with the Times of India, and jogged down the memory lane to reminisce how he was dissatisfied with the selection committee opting for three wicketkeeper batters in the side.

He was of the view back then, that either one of Ambati Rayadu or Shreyas Iyer should have been picked, although he had no say in the matter and as a coach was expected to bring out the best amongst the selected lot.

“I had no say in that (team selection). But I wasn’t okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could’ve come in.

“What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh [Karthik] all together?”, remarked Shastri.

The former head coach further said, “But I never interfered with the selectors’ work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion.”

It is worth mentioning that Ambati Rayudu was excluded from Team India’s squad for the 2019 World Cup despite averaging around 50 at number 4 for India. A couple of ordinary performances in the series prior to the World Cup meant that, all rounder Vijay Shankar was given the nod ahead of him given the latter’s ‘3-D skills’ in each of the three departments of the game.