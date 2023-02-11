WATCH: Rohit Sharma abuses hilariously as camera continuously pans at him during DRS review in Nagpur Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is up and running, and the Indian team asserted their dominance in the very first match where they won within three days of play. Australia got the advantage of batting first in the match, but they were miserable with the bat. The Indian spinners again proved their class.

Rohit Sharma led the team perfectly and his bowling changes were apt as well throughout the match. The Indian skipper was great with the bat and stabilized the Indian innings. Sharma has been unlucky with injuries in the Test format as it was just his 2nd Test after becoming the skipper of the side.

The match had some great moments, but if the Australian will continue to play like that, this series won’t be that entertaining. Sharma said in the post-match conference that the Australian team is already under a lot of pressure now.

Rohit Sharma abuses hilariously as camera continuously pans at him

Rohit Sharma is famous for the way he speaks the Hindi language. Even he once said in an interview that he speaks the ‘Tapori’ Mumbai Hindi. During the match, Sharma’s reaction yet again grabbed the headlines of the social media. During a referral to the 3rd umpire, Rohit was seen making some hilarious comments.

The camera was actually focusing on Sharma instead of the 3rd umpire TV screen, to which Sharma got a little irritated. The sound was not audible, but according to his lip movement, he was saying “Mereko kya dikha dikha ra hai, udhar dikha na [Why are you showing me on the screen, show the replays]”.

Sharma had an incredible match with the bat, where he scored a brilliant century. On a pitch, where other batters were struggling, the Indian captain proved his class yet again. He is now the only player in the world to score centuries in all three formats both as a batter and captain.