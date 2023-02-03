“We are still friends, thankfully”: When David Warner confirmed cordial relation with Virat Kohli after Kohli’s comments on Australian cricketers in 2017

The Australian team is in India currently, and they are preparing for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. In 2017, Australia visited India for the same 4-match Test series, and it was a fiercely competitive series. Australia took a surprise lead in the series by defeating the Indian team easily in Pune in the first Test.

India then managed to win the 2nd and 4th Tests in Bengaluru and Dharamsala, respectively. The 3rd Test in Ranchi ended in a draw, and India won the series 2-1 in the end. There was intense competition between both sides and some controversial moments also took place.

Steve Smith’s brain fade moment grabbed a lot of headlines when he asked about a DRS call from the dugout. The Australian media even compared Virat Kohli to Donald Trump. After the series, Kohli made a very bold statement. An Australian journalist asked Virat whether he still considers Australian team members as his friends, to which said that he used to earlier but has been proven wrong.

“I thought that was the case, but it has changed for sure,” Kohli said.

David Warner confirmed cordial relation with Virat Kohli after Kohli’s comments on Australian cricketers

The IPL 2017 started very soon after the Test series, and the players from both sides got involved in the tournament. David Warner, who was leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that he and Kohli are still good friends. Warner said that he exchanged messages with Kohli and everything looks fine.

“I had a chat with Virat,” Warner said, as reported by PTI.

“We are still friends, thankfully. I had a text conversation with him which is very nice of him. As we all know, we all got jobs to do. You guys [journalists] write, right or wrong. We players…that’s how the game is. But, away from this, we are still very good friends.”

Warner said that the players sometimes get out of emotion on the pitch, but everything returns to normal automatically after the match. The IPL 2017 was a great one for Warner personally, where he finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 641 runs at 58.27 with the help of one century and 4 half-centuries.