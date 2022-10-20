WI vs IRE head to head in T20 history: West Indies vs Ireland head to head T20 records and stats

WI vs IRE head to head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for WI vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

West Indies and Ireland will face each other in the 11th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup in Hobart tomorrow. The all-important contest will witness these two teams facing each other in the shortest format after as many as 22 months.

Last of a three-match bilateral series, the last West Indies vs Ireland T20I was played in St Kitts resulting in a drawn series on the back of a 9-wicket West Indian victory at the Warner Park.

The dependency of Super 12 qualification is a primary reason why this match holds immense importance for both the teams. With each Group B team winning one and losing one match on the eve of the final day of this round, whoever wins the two matches will qualify for the next round in a clear-cut scenario.

West Indies and Ireland, two teams who haven’t played their best cricket in this tournament thus far, will have to do the same on Friday in order to not return back to their respective countries after playing just three matches of a World Cup.

WI vs IRE head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 7

Matches won by WI: 3

Matches won by IRE: 2

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (WI 0, IRE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (WI 2, IRE 0)

WI average score against IRE: 118

IRE average score against WI: 127

Most runs for WI: 101 (Evin Lewis)

Most runs for IRE: 144 (Paul Stirling)

Most wickets for WI: 4 (Sheldon Cottrell)

Most wickets for IRE: 5 (George Dockrell)

Most catches for WI: 4 (Nicholas Pooran)

Most catches for IRE: 4 (George Dockrell)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).