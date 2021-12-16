“We need to think out of the box”: Ramiz Raja announces to install two Drop-In pitches in Pakistan

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has announced that two new Drop-In pitches will be installed in Lahore and Karachi next year.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has decided to install drop-in pitches in Pakistan. They will install a ready-made Australian pitch in Karachi and Lahore next year. This step is been taken to improve Pakistan’s record in overseas conditions. Pakistan have never won a test series in Australia, whereas they struggle in the other formats too. They have lost all the T20Is, whereas their last ODI series win came in 2002.

“Pitches are one of the more significant aspects in developing a cricketer,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja told ESPNcricinfo.

“This wasn’t given enough importance in the past, but for me as a cricketer and now a PCB chairman, it’s painful to see that it wasn’t given its due.”

“Neither was it devised properly. It’s really an important element, and when I say I want to reset the GPS of Pakistan cricket it’s basically fixing the core of our cricket.”

Drop-In pitches in Pakistan: Ramiz Raja shares its importance

Pakistan’s batters have struggled in Australian and South African conditions, where there is a lot of bounce. Pakistan have won 4 out of 37 tests in Australia, whereas they have won 2 out of 15 in South Africa. Ramiz Raja said that the presence of high-profile coaches does not guarantee success.

“We lost 14 straight Test matches in Australia, we haven’t won a single Test series there, we get thrashed, and never really offer enough fight,” Raja said.

“So with these pitches at two centres, we at least start preparing right and being competitive. We need to think out of the box and aspire to produce 180 degree players.”

“Now, the T20 World Cup is in Australia, and to replicate the conditions we need to inject the drop-in pitches. This is an investment on generations.”

The drop-in pitches are originally made in Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan Cricket Board will bear an expense of PKR 37 crore for the same. Pakistan’s pacer will enjoy on these tracks, whereas the spinners will also get that extra bounce.