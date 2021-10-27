“We respect his decision”: Temba Bavuma reflects on Quinton de Kock’s decision of not taking a knee in T20 World Cup

Temba Bavuma attended the press conference after the West Indies game and he did give his insights on the Quinton de Kock saga.

When Bavuma revealed that De Kock will not play against West Indies due to personal reasons, this news shocked everybody.

“Quinny [Quinton de Kock] is out and Reeza [Hendricks] is in. He [de Kock] has made himself unavailable for personal reasons,” Bavuma said.

De Kock was one of many South African players who have not been taking the knee before the game. The knee has been taken to support the BLM movement, which is solidarity towards fighting racism. For this game, the South African board made it mandatory for all players, but Quinton de Kock refused to do so.

The South African board did issue an official statement for the same. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies,” the statement read.

Temba Bavuma on Quinton de Kock

South African captain Temba Bavuma did address the press after winning the game against West Indies. The South African players were “surprised and taken aback” by Quinton de Kock’s refusal to take a knee and then withdraw from the fixture against West Indies.

Temba Bavuma is one seriously impressive individual. The manner in which he handled the press conference following the incredible developments around Quinton de Kock was stellar. Maturity. Balance. Grace. A credit to South Africa and cricket.#T20WorldCup #SAvWI #quintondekock — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) October 26, 2021



“As a team, we are surprised and taken aback by the news. Quinton is a big player for the team, not just with the bat, but from a senior point of view,” Bavuma said.

“In saying that, Quinton is an adult. He is a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision.”

The South African cricket board issued the statement around five hours prior to the game asking all the players to take a knee. “Before getting on the bus to travel to Dubai, that message was passed on to the players,” Bavuma revealed.

During the “hour and a half to two hours’ trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Quinton made his decision,” Bavuma said.

There has been no explanation till now from Quinton de Kock’s side and that will clear the uncertainties around de Kock’s international cricket future.