Weather at MCG Cricket Ground 13 November 2022: Weather forecast Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia for Sunday World Cup final

Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne will be hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England this Sunday. The fans and the players will be desperately looking at the weather in Melbourne as we have seen some rain-interrupted games in this city.

At one stage, Pakistan were looking all set to get knocked out of the tournament, but they surprised everyone by reaching the knockouts. In the semi-final, they registered an easy win against New Zealand in the semi-final, and they will be looking to get their 2nd T20 World Cup title in Melbourne.

The English team entered the tournament as favourites, and they just blew away India in the semi-final of the tournament in Adelaide. This team is full of T20 superstars, and the way Alex Hales and Jos Buttler batted in the last match will fear a lot of bowling attacks.

Weather at MCG Cricket Ground 13 November 2022

The weather in Australia has played a spoilsport in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and the South African team paid the price for it as well. However, the weather has been favourable in the last few matches, and the fans will expect it to stay the same in the final at Melbourne as well.

Melbourne has been the most rain-affected city in this tournament, where 3 games have been abandoned here without even a single ball being bowled. In bad news for the cricket fans, the weather is not looking great for the final match between Pakistan and England this Sunday in Melbourne.

According to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there are 100% chances of rain this Sunday in Melbourne. There are possible chances of severe thunderstorms throughout the day, and the match can definitely get affected by them. 8 mm to 20 mm rain is expected on Sunday in Melbourne.

The temperature will range from 16 to 26 degrees, so the temperature will be pleasant, but rain can play a spoilsport. However, there is a reserve day for the same which will be used if rain plays a part. A minimum of 10 overs is required in both innings to get a result. If there is no result possible on the reserve day as well, the trophy will be shared.